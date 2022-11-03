Investors Don't See Light At End Of Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BIPORT) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.9x Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 297% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 125% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 29% per annum during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.9% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

