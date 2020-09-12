Investors Don't See Light At End Of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHCI) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8x Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 36x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Comstock Holding Companies over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Comstock Holding Companies' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 2.0% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 5.1% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that Comstock Holding Companies' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Comstock Holding Companies revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Comstock Holding Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

