Investors in Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) have unfortunately lost 32% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) share price is down 32% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 21%. Dream Finders Homes may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 13% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 8.4% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Dream Finders Homes had to report a 19% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 32% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 5.85.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Dream Finders Homes shareholders are down 32% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Dream Finders Homes is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

