Investors in Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) have unfortunately lost 45% over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) share price has gained some 31% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 45% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Dream Finders Homes share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Dream Finders Homes' revenue is actually up 74% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see what analysts are predicting for Dream Finders Homes in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Dream Finders Homes shareholders are happy with the loss of 45% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 31% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dream Finders Homes that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

