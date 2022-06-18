Investors in Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) have made a decent return of 65% over the past three years

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 65% during that period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Encore Capital Group was able to grow its EPS at 54% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 3.20 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Encore Capital Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Encore Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Encore Capital Group you should be aware of.

