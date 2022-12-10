Investors Should Be Encouraged By Altria Group's (NYSE:MO) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Altria Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$12b ÷ (US$34b - US$8.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Altria Group has an ROCE of 47%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tobacco industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured Altria Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Altria Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Altria Group's ROCE Trend?

Altria Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 80%. The company is now earning US$0.5 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 31% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

What We Can Learn From Altria Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Altria Group has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Altria Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Altria Group that you might be interested in.

