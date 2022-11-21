Investors Should Be Encouraged By Frontken Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FRONTKN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Frontken Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM171m ÷ (RM766m - RM178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Frontken Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frontken Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Frontken Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Frontken Corporation Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 29%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 85%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Frontken Corporation Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Frontken Corporation Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

