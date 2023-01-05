Investors Should Be Encouraged By Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Innoprise Plantations Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = RM140m ÷ (RM399m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Innoprise Plantations Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 217% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 99% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Innoprise Plantations Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Innoprise Plantations Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

