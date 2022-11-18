Investors Should Be Encouraged By Samudera Shipping Line's (SGX:S56) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Samudera Shipping Line's (SGX:S56) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Samudera Shipping Line, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = US$271m ÷ (US$797m - US$229m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Samudera Shipping Line has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Samudera Shipping Line's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Samudera Shipping Line has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Samudera Shipping Line's ROCE Trending?

Samudera Shipping Line has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 48% on its capital. In addition to that, Samudera Shipping Line is employing 92% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 29% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Samudera Shipping Line gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 517% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Samudera Shipping Line you'll probably want to know about.

