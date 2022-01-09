Investors in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have unfortunately lost 11% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 12%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 15%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 2.0% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the EnerSys share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Given the yield is quite low, at 0.9%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. EnerSys' revenue is actually up 7.1% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that EnerSys has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for EnerSys in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

EnerSys shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EnerSys better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for EnerSys (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like EnerSys better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

