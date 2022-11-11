Investors in EP Manufacturing Bhd (KLSE:EPMB) have made a solid return of 209% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the EP Manufacturing Bhd (KLSE:EPMB) share price is 209% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that EP Manufacturing Bhd didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

EP Manufacturing Bhd actually saw its revenue drop by 11% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 46% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on EP Manufacturing Bhd's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, EP Manufacturing Bhd shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.6% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 5.6%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 15% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EP Manufacturing Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for EP Manufacturing Bhd that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

