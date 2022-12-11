Investors in Ernst Russ (ETR:HXCK) have made a fantastic return of 452% over the past three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One such superstar is Ernst Russ AG (ETR:HXCK), which saw its share price soar 452% in three years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.1% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ernst Russ was able to grow its EPS at 146% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 77% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.74.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Ernst Russ shareholders are down 14% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -15%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 22% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. You could get a better understanding of Ernst Russ' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

