Investors in EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) from a year ago are still down 37%, even after 12% gain this past week

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 37% in the last year, well below the market return.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because EverCommerce made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year EverCommerce saw its revenue grow by 45%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 37%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think EverCommerce will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt EverCommerce shareholders are happy with the loss of 37% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 16% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EverCommerce better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EverCommerce (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

