Investors in EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) have unfortunately lost 59% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 59% in that time. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 13% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 54% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

See our latest analysis for EverQuote

EverQuote wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, EverQuote increased its revenue by 32%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 59%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on EverQuote

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for EverQuote shares, which cost holders 59%, while the market was up about 39%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 4% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for EverQuote you should know about.

EverQuote is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • China Rushes Nearly 1 Trillion Yuan Into Banks in Just Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pushing almost a trillion yuan ($156 billion) of funds into the banking system in just two weeks, reinforcing a signal that it will use short-term liquidity to sustain growth rather than ease monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityI

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

    Kinder Morgan's slow and steady business model is centered on creating shareholder value through dividends, not high growth. As with most dividend stocks, the success of that strategy will depend on whether the company can continue to fund and raise its payouts over time without taking away too much of the cash it requires to run its business. Let's see if Kinder Morgan fits this criterion and is worth buying today.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • 3 Disruptive Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Investors who have observed soaring prices in technology stocks throughout history should look to these three companies for the next generation of innovation.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • A Post-Erdogan Era Could Be Lucrative for Turkey’s Markets. How to Play It.

    Investors should keep an eye on Turkey’s market if President Erdogan departs after 18 years in power.

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Roth IRA accounts have exploded in popularity across the United States as […]

  • 7 Cryptos to Keep on Your Radar as the Market Hits an Inflection Point

    As prices for everything seem to only go in one direction (northbound), it’s only natural that much of the broader investment community’s attention has focused on cryptocurrencies. With their penchant for delivering double-digit gains — and in many cases losses — over a short time span, speculators new to cryptos have been pulled in with the allure of lifechanging riches. So it’s perhaps a bit ironic that I’ve been cautious about cryptos considering that the sector has performed very well for me

  • 3 Foundational Stocks for a Future-Proof Portfolio

    No matter what the coming decades bring, you can expect these companies to prosper and make their shareholders richer.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's a tricky time for investors, and not just because Halloween is near. On one hand, many stocks are (still) performing well, so if you're not in the market you're just missing out. On the other hand, the indicators definitely suggest the market is ripe for a major correction.