Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past a Nokia logo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Essi Lehto and Supantha Mukherjee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pekka Lundmark
    Finnish business executive

By Essi Lehto and Supantha Mukherjee

HELSINKI (Reuters) - After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue.

Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment.

"The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

As a result, shareholders who have enjoyed a 42% rise in the stock's price in the last 12 months, could soon see a resumption of cash payments, which were suspended in 2019.

"Nokia's turnaround journey has reached a stage where dividend taps can be reopened," Riikola said.

While cost cuts have boosted Nokia's profit margin, revenue has been under pressure due to the loss in 2020 of a multi-billion dollar contract with Verizon and pandemic-linked supply chain issues that hampered production.

Still, the suspension of dividends and cost cuts over the last two years, to sharpen its focus on research to match the equipment made by Ericsson and Huawei, has led the company to regain lost market share.

"Nokia's turnaround last year was clearly faster than originally expected," Riikola said. "One could say that they are starting to have a competitive offering again."

Nokia last month said it expected comparable operating margins to be 11-13.5% in 2022, higher than in 2021, but did not give an estimate for annual sales.

The focus is now on the revenue and margin outlook beyond this year, OP analyst Kimmo Stenvall told Reuters.

"Possible challenges seem to mainly impact the revenue, it looks like Nokia can handle costs quite well because it has given a bold margin guidance," Stenvall said referring to the component shortage and increased production costs.

Inderes expects Nokia's revenue to be 22.9 billion euros in 2022 and 23.6 billion in 2023, with a comparable operating margin of 13.9% for the latter of those years, above Nokia's earlier guidance of 10-13% in 2023.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Serbian opposition parties unite against Vucic's populists

    Serbia's main opposition alliance on Wednesday presented its candidates for top posts ahead of a general vote in hopes of mounting a serious challenge to the long-ruling populist President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbia's presidential and parliamentary elections, along with a municipal vote in Belgrade, the capital, are expected in early April. The centrist United Serbia coalition has gathered several opposition parties that decided to run together against Vucic and his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party, which has had a tight grip on power for the past decade.

  • UK's embattled Johnson seeks reset with major economic plan

    The British government set out plans Wednesday for a huge shift in power and wealth to left-behind regions of the country, a long-standing promise to the voters who helped put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in office. The government fleshed out that promise Wednesday with details of plans to invest in public transport, education, digital connectivity and R&D in poorer regions, mostly in central and northern England, by 2030. It also said more regions will get elected mayors with substantial powers, and derelict industrial sites will be targeted for major regeneration projects.

  • Swiss start relaxing pandemic measures

    Switzerland on Wednesday began easing coronavirus pandemic restrictions as fears waned that a spike in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant would overwhelm the health care system. "The government has noted a positive development in the hospitals - despite record high infection figures, there has been no overloading and the occupancy of intensive care units has decreased further," it said in a statement. The Omicron variant of COVID-19, though highly transmissible, is less likely to cause severe cases compared with earlier viral variants, it added.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

    UMC, PSX, and MATW made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 2, 2022

  • Nokia (NOK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Nokia's (NOK) performance in fourth-quarter 2021 is likely to have been impacted by supply-chain constraints and headwinds in the Mobile Networks segment in North America.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock A Buy? QCOM Bets On A Future Beyond Smartphones, Apple

    This is what fundamentals and technicals say about Qualcomm stock now, as it diversifies away from Apple iPhone chips. QCOM stock has soared.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • As iPad Sales Fall, Apple Has a Surprise Hardware Winner

    Before the pandemic, personal computer (PC) sales declined steadily from a peak of 365 million globally that year to a low of 260 million in 2018. This led to a bump in sales for Apple's Mac that has been sustained for quite a while. Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the strong sales during the company's first-quarter earnings call in response to a question from Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]