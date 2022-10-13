Investors in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) have unfortunately lost 19% over the last year

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 63% in the last quarter. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But it did better than its market, which fell 44%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Expro Group Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Expro Group Holdings grew its revenue by 71% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given that the broader market is down the 19% drop last year isn't too bad. The relative resilience of the share price might reflect the strong revenue growth. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Expro Group Holdings shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 19%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 44%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 63% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. Before spending more time on Expro Group Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

