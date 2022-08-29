Investors in F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) have unfortunately lost 10% over the last year

It is a pleasure to report that the F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) is up 137% in the last quarter. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 10%, is better than the market, which is down 0.14598628180032.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because F-star Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

F-star Therapeutics grew its revenue by 69% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given that the broader market is down the 10% drop last year isn't too bad. The relative resilience of the share price might reflect the strong revenue growth. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 15% over the year, the fact that F-star Therapeutics shareholders were down 10% isn't so bad. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 137% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - F-star Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

