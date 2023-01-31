Investors in Family Zone Cyber Safety (ASX:FZO) have made a favorable return of 65% over the past three years

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In the last three years the share price is up, 65%: better than the market.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Family Zone Cyber Safety didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Family Zone Cyber Safety saw its revenue grow at 85% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 18% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Family Zone Cyber Safety on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Family Zone Cyber Safety's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.8% in the last year, Family Zone Cyber Safety shareholders lost 45%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Family Zone Cyber Safety (including 2 which are concerning) .

