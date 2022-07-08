Investors fear earnings season will spark new equities selloff

Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration
Danilo Masoni and Medha Singh
·3 min read

By Danilo Masoni and Medha Singh

MILAN (Reuters) - The upcoming corporate earnings season could prompt another sharp fall in global share prices with profit forecasts looking far too upbeat given mounting recession risks, investors and analysts warn.

After shedding more than $20 trillion in value since hitting record highs in January, world stocks are stuck in a bear market as major central banks struggle to stem surging inflation without derailing fledgling growth.

Valuations have fallen below historical averages, which might tempt bargain hunters. However, recent profit warnings from U.S. retailers Target and WalMart and pandemic winners like Zalando and B&M have traders worried about a series of downgrades, as spiralling energy and other input costs bite and consumers cut spending.

Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays, said earnings were "taking over from valuations as the next market driver".

According to the British bank, equity markets may struggle to find a bottom until profit forecasts are reset lower. That's because high profit expectations "optically deflate" company valuations to levels which can mislead investors.

"There have been very few downward revisions of corporate earnings, there's still too much optimism. That's why we expect another correction when earnings are published and with this volatility, one really risks taking a beating," said Francesco Cudrano, advisor at Simplify Partners.

He said his firm had been cutting equity exposure and boosting cash in anticipation of a 15-20% market decline. JP Morgan kicks off U.S. earnings on Thursday, with the season in Europe starting the following week.

"Negative pre-announcements could occur now at any time. Revenues and margins are both at risk," said Eric Johnston, head of equity derivatives and cross asset at Cantor Fitzgerald.

"We don't see a scenario where the Fed is able to take its foot off the breaks for at least four months even as growth is weakening and even if equities move sharply lower," he added, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's current interest rate-hiking cycle.

The probability global corporate earnings will be higher in a year's time has tumbled to 37%, the lowest reading since late 2015, according to Absolute Strategy Research, which surveyed investors managing $5.2 trillion of assets on their expectations.

The same survey found a record low 53% probability that investment returns on equities will trump bonds over the next 12 months.

Graphic: Probability of higher earnings - ASR survey, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjowajovr/Probability%20of%20higher%20earnings%20%20ASR.PNG

Economists have raised the odds of recession in the United States and Europe, citing aggressive interest rates hikes and the war in Ukraine, yet earnings forecasts for this year have continued to rise since January.

According to Refinitiv, earnings in Europe should rise by 15.2% in 2022 and by 4.1% next year while in the United States they should climb 10.8% and 9.1% respectively.

Barclays sees an 8% downside for Europe's STOXX 600 index to 380 points. U.S. Bank Wealth Management has axed its year-end S&P 500 forecast by 16% to 4,050 points.

The MSCI AC World index trades at 14.3 times forward earnings, around 11% below the 20-year average. That does not reflect any negative earnings revisions that may come in the months ahead, however.

"A sharp fall in real income, deteriorating global activity, prolonged war and uncertainty are all reasons for concern," said Michele Morganti, senior strategist at Generali Investments, predicting possible cuts to earnings forecasts for the second half of 2022 and 2023.

Graphic: MSCI AC World price and PE, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkrmxjovm/MSCI%20AC%20World%20price%20and%20PE.PNG

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Medha Singh; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • How bad is inflation? Forget the official numbers, just look in your wallet | Opinion

    If you’re having trouble grasping why inflation is so politically potent, consider that Americans who enjoyed a Fourth of July cookout on Monday paid 17% more for their food than last year, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 24%. However, the company's fundamentals look...

  • Average long-term US mortgage rates retreat this week

    Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates eased again this week as the Federal Reserve remains likely to raise its benchmark borrowing rate in its ongoing battle to bring down inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate fell to 5.30% from 5.70% last week. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate last month by three-quarters of a point, the biggest single hike since 1994.

  • Did the Supreme Court really set back America's climate change fight?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • SCB X Weighs Options for $1.5 Billion Asset Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- SCB X Pcl is considering options including a sale of its asset management unit, people familiar with the matter said, amid growing industry consolidation in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceStock Gains Cool, Ye

  • Jobs Friday Is Here. The Red-Hot Labor Market Could Be Starting to Cool Off.

    Economists are forecasting the U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs last month, consensus expectations show, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6%.

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Toronto Home Sales Plunge 41%; Prices Drop for Fourth Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto home prices dropped for a fourth straight month and sales tumbled as rising borrowing costs rapidly cool demand for properties in Canada’s financial capital.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early

  • Billionaire crypto bull Mike Novogratz says the market is 90% through its deleveraging cycle but prices will be choppy until there's a narrative shift

    "The problem is for you to go much higher, you need the narrative to go much higher and you need new capital to come in," Novogratz told CNBC.

  • Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

    Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7. He chastised Cushman for waiting until after its latest deadline to seek more time to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, saying it "has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

  • People Around The World Celebrate Ringo Starr’s Birthday With Messages Of Peace And Love

    Ringo gave the ‘launch’ command from a special celebration at his Peace and Love statue in Los Angeles to the Artemis Space Network Mission Control Center in Houston.

  • Home Prices Are Starting to Buckle in Tech-Fueled San Francisco

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco, one of the most-expensive US cities for housing, is starting to see prices fall for the first time since the depths of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceStock Gains Cool, Yen Rises Amid Shock Over Abe: Markets WrapThe media

  • Former prosecutor says she'd expect any charges against Trump to come well before 2024 presidential primaries start

    Federal prosecutors likely have a "target end date of 2023" for weighing any charges against Donald Trump, said former US Attorney Barb McQuade.

  • You're not alone, nearly 80% of workers are worried about losing their job during a recession

    Over 50% of American workers said they aren't financially prepared for a recession, nor know how to prepare if the US falls into a recession.

  • Newsom announces California will produce its own ‘low cost’ insulin

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that his state will be producing its own “low cost” insulin, stating, “People should not go into debt to get lifesaving medication.” Newsom said that the state budget he recently signed includes $100 million for California to “contract and make [its] own insulin at a cheaper price,…

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to 4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Investors have shunned growth stocks in 2022, creating bargains for long-term investors willing to weather the near-term volatility.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    Investing in reliable dividend stocks is arguably a great way to withstand market downturns. As a dividend growth investor, I can attest to the fact that growing income through a market downturn or recession helps me to sleep well at night. Not all dividend stocks are created equal.

  • Mark Cuban Says His Worst Investments Typically Have One Thing in Common

    Mark Cuban sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. He is now a serial entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, long-time "Shark Tank" Shark, executive producer and bestselling...

  • 11 Best Dividend-Paying Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend-paying stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend-Paying Stocks To Buy Now. Dividend investing has been a reliable source of generating income for investors, especially during periods of […]