Investors Fear Westfield Will Default on Malls as It Exits U.S.

Carmen Arroyo and Erin Hudson
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a mall owner based in Paris, is looking to get rid of its 29 U.S. properties, and debt investors fear it will default on more of its mortgages in the process.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About $3.4 billion mortgages on URW malls have been bundled into bonds and sold to investors, and money managers in some cases could face losses if the company hands over more properties to its lenders, money managers and Barclays Plc strategists said. Even holders of relatively highly rated commercial mortgage bonds could get hit, they said. The mall owner has already defaulted on a few mortgages as it tries to get rid of its U.S. exposure by the end of 2023.

“It’s certainly a thorn in the side of CMBS that we are all going to have to deal with,” said Adam Smith, a CMBS analyst at DWS Investment Management Americas, in an interview. DWS had 902 billion euros ($947.6 billion) of assets under management as of March 31.

A spokesperson for URW declined to comment on the potential for defaults. “URW is confident in its ability to radically reduce its financial exposure to the U.S. over the course of 2022 and 2023, supported by the quality of its U.S. assets, as well as the strength of the recovery,” the person said.

While the company might ideally want to sell all its U.S. holdings, which include 24 malls and five other properties including offices, finding buyers won’t be easy for many of the properties as demand for malls falls. And some of the mortgages financing its shopping centers might make the process even more difficult. Five of those loans come due by early 2024, meaning Unibail would either have to refinance the debt now itself, or find a buyer willing to do so soon, wrote Barclays strategists led by Lea Overby in a February report.

And refinancing won’t be easy, especially in the CMBS market. Since 2021, only Simon Property Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Macerich Co. have tapped the CMBS market for traditional mall assets, according to Barclays.

Financing real estate is broadly getting more expensive as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation. The Fed boosted rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday, the biggest increase since 2000.

Already Defaulted

Two of the five malls with mortgages maturing soon, Valencia Town Center in Valencia, California, and Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, are performing poorly enough that refinancing will be particularly hard, according to Barclays. The company will probably just hand over the keys to those properties to lenders, the strategists wrote. The first mall was 86.5% occupied as of 2021, while the second was 78.4% occupied, according to Unibail’s Universal Registration Document filed in March.

“The easiest way to get out of some of their leveraged mall holdings is to not refinance at maturity and Westfield has already defaulted on a handful of malls,” Overby said in a phone interview last week.

Even some malls with longer-term mortgages might end up getting handed over to investors, because they are performing poorly enough that buyers might not be interested, the Barclays strategists said. Westfield Wheaton in Wheaton, Maryland, and Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut both have mortgages maturing in 2026. They are generating just enough earnings to cover their interest payments, but don’t have much cushion for declining income, the strategists said, and may be candidates for default.

If the company hands over properties to lenders, commercial mortgage bonds with exposure to the debt would weaken and investors would probably have to retain their investment long-term, said Tracy Chen, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment, in an interview.

“There would be limited liquidity,” Chen said.

The mortgages on many of these properties are big enough that if the borrower defaults, investors holding relatively highly rated securities might face losses, depending on how much mall debt is bundled into any particular CMBS, according to Barclays’s Overby.

“A lot of the Westfield loans are not small,” Overby said.

URW handed lenders the keys to a few of its regional malls in the past two years, as lender appetite for refinancing mortgages waned. Among them were two properties in Florida -- Westfield Citrus Park in Tampa and Countryside Mall in Clearwater-- which defaulted on their loans. These brought “risks of losses and interest shortfalls for certain CMBS,” according to an April 25 report from Moody’s, led by strategist Matthew Halpern.

A Citrus Park-associated loan comprised 10% of the MSBAM 2013-C10 conduit CMBS deal, which has been trending downwards since the mortgage default.

Not everyone is convinced that more URW defaults are coming. Rob Virdee, a senior analyst at Green Street, a real estate analytics company, called it “less likely” in an interview, because valuations of the malls are higher than the amount of debt secured against them, according to his analysis.

Green Street independently valued URW’s U.S. assets at EU10.5 billion ($11 billion), based on comparable market transactions and information from local brokers, while URW had valued the portfolio at EU12 billion ($12.7 billion) at the end of 2021.

Malls Weaken

Many malls across the U.S. struggled to pay their mortgages even before the pandemic, as growing numbers of shoppers bought clothes and appliances online. Since 2017, loans backed by distressed regional malls bundled into CMBS experienced a weighted average loss of almost 75%, according to the note from Moody’s. These malls make up 21% of the delinquent loans in CMBS backed by a number of different kinds of loans, known as conduit deals, despite accounting for only 6% of the mortgages in those portfolios, the report said.

URW’s properties are no exception. In 2021, net operating income declined for nearly all of the the firm’s eight regional malls that have debt across 15 conduit CMBS deals rated by Moody’s. Valencia Town Center saw the most losses. Its revenue declined about $8 million, with expenses increasing over $4 million by the end of 2021, compared with 2020, according to the bond grader.

The property is currently being financed with a $195 million loan which matures in January of 2023, according to Bloomberg data. That debt account for almost 18% of the mortgages in a conduit CMBS deal, UBSBB 2013-C5.

In addition to these headwinds, URW has established a tight time-line for selling its properties. That gives investors an incentive to be tough when it comes to negotiations, said DWS’s Smith.

“A buyer knows they’re facing a forced seller,” said Smith.

(Updates with impact of tighter monetary policy in paragraph 7)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Match Slumps to Record Low as CEO Leaves and Results Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Match Group Inc. fell to a record low after Chief Executive Officer Shar Dubey announced she is stepping down from her role at the end of the month and the company reported results that disappointed analyst forecasts.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ter

  • Pound Drops Most Since Pandemic After Surprise Recession Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound slumped, set for its steepest slide since March 2020, as investors looked past the Bank of England’s rate increase and turned their focus on forecasts for a recession in 2023. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan t

  • Industrial Firm Vescovini Said to Seek $2 Billion Value in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Vescovini Group is planning an initial public offering in Milan that could value the maker of industrial fasteners at as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan t

  • Wind turbine makers struggle to find pricing power

    Wind turbine makers racked up hefty losses last quarter, swelled by rocketing costs and cut-throat competition despite being more in demand than ever. Profits have been pummelled further by COVID-19, runaway metals prices, politically-motivated import duties and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Vestas, GE Renewable Energy and Siemens Gamesa, which control 70% of the market outside China, all reported wider losses for the first three months of 2022.

  • This May Be the Most Important Indicator for the Market Right Now

    With Wednesday's post-Fed decision rally, near-term trends for the major equity indexes turned neutral from negative as well as all saw multiple technical improvements. What may be of greatest importance right now, however, is the fact that Wednesday's gains still find "the crowd" at extreme levels of fear. All the major equity indexes closed higher Wednesday with positive internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq on higher trading volumes.

  • Germany Says Ready to Halt Russian Oil After EU Agrees Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany threw its weight behind a European Commission proposal to impose a phased-in import ban on Russian oil to punish Moscow for its decision to invade Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan Relief

  • India’s Biggest IPO Starts Retail Orders as Markets Stay Volatile

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s largest initial public offering, which is expected to fetch 210 billion rupees ($2.7 billion), sold 67% of the issue on day one, after attracting anchor investors including sovereign funds from Norway and Singapore.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Territo

  • Booking Holdings stock surges on earnings beat

    Booking Holdings Inc. shares surged in the extended session Wednesday after the travel reservations site operator topped Wall Street expectations and expects to benefit from a busy, summer travel season.

  • Largest Indian IPO to Stay Open Saturday for Retail Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Life Insurance Corp. of India’s initial public offering will take subscriptions even on Saturday, an unusual move aimed at attracting investors including retail buyers for the nation’s biggest share sale.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Sherwin-Williams buys land for its $324M expansion project in Statesville

    Paint and coating manufacturer The Sherwin-Williams Co. has purchased a nearly 45-acre site in Statesville that borders its existing operation there.

  • Rockwell CEO explains what's good in a tough quarter after talking to 'Mad Money': Exclusive Q&A

    Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO Blake Moret capped his day discussing the company’s admittedly tough quarterly results with an appearance on CNBC’s “Mad Money” with Jim Cramer — who likes Rockwell stock. Moret was interviewed by the Milwaukee Business Journal on addressing the daunting semiconductor shortage.

  • What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for consumers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung break down the Fed's 50 basis point rate hike.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Trending Stock

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Powell throws stock bulls a bone — here's how to invest

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

  • Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Silvercrest (SAMG) Now

    Silvercrest (SAMG) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • What happened to Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani? Where the shamed Theranos execs are today

    Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?