How Should Investors Feel About AKWEL's (EPA:AKW) CEO Pay?

In 2015 Mathieu Coutier was appointed CEO of AKWEL (EPA:AKW). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mathieu Coutier's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that AKWEL has a market cap of €482m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €623k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €401k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €180m to €718m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €357k.

Thus we can conclude that Mathieu Coutier receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to AKWEL. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at AKWEL has changed from year to year.

Is AKWEL Growing?

Over the last three years AKWEL has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.4% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.7%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has AKWEL Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 9.4% over three years, some AKWEL shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at AKWEL with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Although we'd stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at AKWEL.

