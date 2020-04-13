How Should Investors Feel About BNK Banking Corporation Limited's (ASX:BBC) CEO Pay?

In 2016 Simon Lyons was appointed CEO of BNK Banking Corporation Limited (ASX:BBC). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for BNK Banking

How Does Simon Lyons's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that BNK Banking Corporation Limited has a market cap of AU$42m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.0m for the year to June 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$430k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$315m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$390k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of BNK Banking. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 48% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 52% of the pie. Our data reveals that BNK Banking allocates salary in line with the wider market.

Thus we can conclude that Simon Lyons receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to BNK Banking Corporation Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at BNK Banking has changed over time.

ASX:BBC CEO Compensation April 13th 2020 More

Is BNK Banking Corporation Limited Growing?

Over the last three years BNK Banking Corporation Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 120% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 203% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has BNK Banking Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 55% over three years, some BNK Banking Corporation Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by BNK Banking Corporation Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is moving in the right direction, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 4 warning signs for BNK Banking (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.