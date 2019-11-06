How Should Investors Feel About The Byke Hospitality Limited's (NSE:BYKE) CEO Pay?

The CEO of The Byke Hospitality Limited (NSE:BYKE) is Anil Patodia. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Anil Patodia's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Byke Hospitality Limited has a market capitalization of ₹832m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹6.0m over the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹6.0m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Anil Patodia receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to The Byke Hospitality Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Byke Hospitality has changed from year to year.

Is The Byke Hospitality Limited Growing?

The Byke Hospitality Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 23% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 19% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has The Byke Hospitality Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 89% over three years, some The Byke Hospitality Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount The Byke Hospitality Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Byke Hospitality.

