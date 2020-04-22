How Should Investors Feel About Casablanca Group Limited's (HKG:2223) CEO Pay?

In 2016, Sze Cheng was appointed CEO of Casablanca Group Limited (HKG:2223). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Sze Cheng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Casablanca Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$152m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$3.8m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$2.9m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. Casablanca Group does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

As you can see, Sze Cheng is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Casablanca Group Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Casablanca Group has changed over time.

Is Casablanca Group Limited Growing?

Casablanca Group Limited saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years, albeit with a slight positive trend. In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn't bad, either. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Casablanca Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 48%, Casablanca Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Casablanca Group Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. On another note, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Casablanca Group that investors should look into moving forward.

