How Should Investors Feel About Dätwyler Holding AG's (VTX:DAE) CEO Pay?

Dirk Lambrecht has been the CEO of Dätwyler Holding AG (VTX:DAE) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Dirk Lambrecht's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Dätwyler Holding AG has a market cap of CHF2.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CHF2.6m for the year to December 2019. We note that's an increase of 17% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF720k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined companies with market caps from CHF1.9b to CHF6.2b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CHF1.8m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Dätwyler Holding. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 48% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 52% is other remuneration. Dätwyler Holding sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

Thus we can conclude that Dirk Lambrecht receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Dätwyler Holding AG. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Dätwyler Holding, below.

Is Dätwyler Holding AG Growing?

Over the last three years Dätwyler Holding AG has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 16% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.06%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Dätwyler Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 3.3% over three years, Dätwyler Holding AG has done okay by shareholders. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Dätwyler Holding AG pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. While shareholder returns are acceptable, they don't delight. We also note that the CEO compensation is well up on last year. So we doubt many shareholders would consider the CEO pay to be particularly modest! Looking into other areas, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Dätwyler Holding that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.