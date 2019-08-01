How Should Investors Feel About Havyard Group ASA's (OB:HYARD) CEO Pay?

The CEO of Havyard Group ASA (OB:HYARD) is Geir Bakke. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Geir Bakke's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Havyard Group ASA has a market capitalization of kr192m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth kr2.7m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr2.0m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr1.8b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr3.0m.

So Geir Bakke is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Havyard Group has changed over time.

Is Havyard Group ASA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Havyard Group ASA has shrunk earnings per share by 19% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 89% over last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Havyard Group ASA Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 7.8% over three years, many shareholders in Havyard Group ASA are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Geir Bakke is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So suffice it to say we don't think the compensation is modest. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Havyard Group (free visualization of insider trades).

