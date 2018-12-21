How Should Investors Feel About Hongkong Chinese Limited’s (HKG:655) CEO Pay?

John Lee has been the CEO of Hongkong Chinese Limited (HKG:655) since 2011. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does John Lee’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Hongkong Chinese Limited has a market cap of HK$1.9b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$862k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$584k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$783m to HK$3.1b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$2.1m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that John Lee takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Hongkong Chinese has changed from year to year.

Is Hongkong Chinese Limited Growing?

Hongkong Chinese Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 64% a year, over the last three years. Its revenue is down -13% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has Hongkong Chinese Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 23% over three years, many shareholders in Hongkong Chinese Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

It looks like Hongkong Chinese Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for John Lee is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Hongkong Chinese (free visualization of insider trades).

