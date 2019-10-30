How Should Investors Feel About Kainos Group plc's (LON:KNOS) CEO Pay?

Brendan Mooney became the CEO of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) in 2001. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Brendan Mooney's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Kainos Group plc has a market cap of UK£607m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£603k for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£220k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from UK£310m to UK£1.2b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£916k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Brendan Mooney takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Kainos Group has changed from year to year.

Is Kainos Group plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Kainos Group plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 6.3% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 56% over last year.

I like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. I wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Kainos Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Kainos Group plc for providing a total return of 160% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Kainos Group plc pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Brendan Mooney receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And the returns to shareholders were great, over the last few years. Although we could see higher growth, we'd argue the remuneration is modest, based on these observations. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Kainos Group shares (free trial).

