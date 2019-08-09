How Should Investors Feel About Metro Bank PLC's (LON:MTRO) CEO Pay?

In 2010 Craig Donaldson was appointed CEO of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Craig Donaldson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Metro Bank PLC has a market capitalization of UK£539m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£801k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£725k. We examined companies with market caps from UK£330m to UK£1.3b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£965k.

So Craig Donaldson receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Metro Bank, below.

Is Metro Bank PLC Growing?

Over the last three years Metro Bank PLC has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 106% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 24% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Metro Bank PLC Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 86%, Metro Bank PLC would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Craig Donaldson is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Metro Bank shares (free trial).

