How Should Investors Feel About Micro-X Limited's (ASX:MX1) CEO Pay?

Peter Rowland became the CEO of Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) in 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Peter Rowland's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Micro-X Limited has a market cap of AU$49m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$321k. (This number is for the twelve months until June 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$263k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$295m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$355k.

That means Peter Rowland receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Micro-X has changed over time.

Is Micro-X Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Micro-X Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 39% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 60% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Micro-X Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 14% over three years, some Micro-X Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Peter Rowland is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. Shareholders may want to check for free if Micro-X insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

