How Should Investors Feel About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.'s (CVE:PDH) CEO Pay?

Sanjeev Parsad became the CEO of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (CVE:PDH) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sanjeev Parsad's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. has a market cap of CA$3.4m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$104k for the year to September 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CA$99k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CA$263m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CA$180k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Sanjeev Parsad is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Premier Diversified Holdings has changed over time.

Is Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Growing?

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 18% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 34% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 84%, Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we don't think, Sanjeev Parsad is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out. In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Premier Diversified Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

