How Should Investors Feel About Suga International Holdings Limited's (HKG:912) CEO Pay?

Chi Ho Ng is the CEO of Suga International Holdings Limited (HKG:912). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Suga International Holdings

How Does Chi Ho Ng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Suga International Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$522m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$7.8m. (This is based on the year to March 2019). We note that's an increase of 9.9% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$4.9m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

As you can see, Chi Ho Ng is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Suga International Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Suga International Holdings has changed over time.

SEHK:912 CEO Compensation, July 26th 2019 More

Is Suga International Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Suga International Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 10% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 11% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Suga International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 1.0%, Suga International Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Suga International Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. This contrasts with the growth in CEO remuneration, year on year. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Suga International Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.