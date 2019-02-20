How Should Investors Feel About Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1991) CEO Pay?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Qi Shi became the CEO of Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1991) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Qi Shi’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited is worth HK$488m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$6.8m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$4.7m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be HK$1.7m.

It would therefore appear that Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited pays Qi Shi more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Ta Yang Group Holdings, below.

Is Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited Growing?

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 62% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -5.8%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 51%, Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Ta Yang Group Holdings.

