How Should Investors Feel About Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:THR) CEO Pay?

In 2016 Bruce Thames was appointed CEO of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Bruce Thames’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$613m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.3m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$611k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$400m to US$1.6b. The median total CEO compensation was US$2.4m.

So Bruce Thames is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Thermon Group Holdings, below.

Is Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Growing?

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 39% a year, over the last three years. Its revenue is up 53% over last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 11% over three years. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Bruce Thames is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We see room for improved growth, as well as fairly unremarkable returns over the last three years. But we don’t think the CEO compensation is a problem. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Thermon Group Holdings shares (free trial).

