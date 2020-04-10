How Should Investors Feel About Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited's (HKG:1980) CEO Pay?

In 2008 Zhengjun Fu was appointed CEO of Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited (HKG:1980). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Tian Ge Interactive Holdings

How Does Zhengjun Fu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited is worth HK$2.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥988k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥720k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥706m to CN¥2.8b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥2.1m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Tian Ge Interactive Holdings stands. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 73% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 27% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Tian Ge Interactive Holdings and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Zhengjun Fu takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Tian Ge Interactive Holdings, below.

SEHK:1980 CEO Compensation April 10th 2020 More

Is Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 38% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 28% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 67% over three years, many shareholders in Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Zhengjun Fu is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tian Ge Interactive Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.