How Should Investors Feel About Tomson Group Limited's (HKG:258) CEO Pay?

Feng Hsu has been the CEO of Tomson Group Limited (HKG:258) since 2001. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Feng Hsu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tomson Group Limited is worth HK$3.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$14m for the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$14m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$1.6b to HK$6.2b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.7m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Tomson Group stands. On an industry level, roughly 71% of total compensation represents salary and 29% is other remuneration. According to our research, Tomson Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the broader sector.

As you can see, Feng Hsu is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Tomson Group Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Tomson Group, below.

Is Tomson Group Limited Growing?

Tomson Group Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 54% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 35%.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tomson Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 42%, Tomson Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Tomson Group Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tomson Group that you should be aware of before investing.

