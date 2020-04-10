How Should Investors Feel About Totally plc's (LON:TLY) CEO Pay?

Wendy Lawrence has been the CEO of Totally plc (LON:TLY) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Wendy Lawrence's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Totally plc has a market capitalization of UK£21m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£163k over the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£140k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£161m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£267k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 65% of total compensation represents salary and 35% is other remuneration. According to our research, Totally has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the broader sector.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Wendy Lawrence is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Totally has changed from year to year.

Is Totally plc Growing?

Totally plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 51% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 23% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Totally plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 79% over three years, some Totally plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It appears that Totally plc remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we don't think, Wendy Lawrence is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out. This sort of circumstance certainly justifies further research, because the investment returns might still come in the future. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Totally you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

