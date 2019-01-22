How Should Investors Feel About Webjet Limited’s (ASX:WEB) CEO Pay?

John Guscic became the CEO of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) in 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Webjet

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does John Guscic’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Webjet Limited is worth AU$1.6b, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$2.2m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$850k. We examined companies with market caps from AU$559m to AU$2.2b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was AU$1.7m.

It would therefore appear that Webjet Limited pays John Guscic more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Webjet, below.

ASX:WEB CEO Compensation January 22nd 19 More

Is Webjet Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Webjet Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 19% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 268%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Webjet Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Webjet Limited for providing a total return of 129% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Webjet Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Webjet insiders are buying or selling shares.

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



