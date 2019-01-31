How Should Investors Feel About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:520) CEO Pay?

In 2013 Shuling Yang was appointed CEO of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Shuling Yang’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. has a market cap of HK$12b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CN¥6.7m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥1.8m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥6.7b to CN¥22b, and the median CEO compensation was CN¥3.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Shuling Yang receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings has changed over time.

Is Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 24% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 36%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 271% over three years, Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt.