Investors Can Fight the Fed All They Want. Don’t Fight the Tape

Investors Can Fight the Fed All They Want. Don’t Fight the Tape
10
Jessica Menton
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ignoring the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising rates and hold them there is a wildly profitable trade on Wall Street right now. It’s trying to swim against the rising market that carries risks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Fighting the Fed” has actually been a winning stock-market strategy for months. The S&P 500 Index is up 15% since the start of the fourth quarter and 16% from its October low, putting it within striking distance of the 20% threshold many investors define as the start of a bull market.

Meanwhile, the central bank has raised rates three times, says more hikes are coming and continually insists that it’s going to keep the fed funds rate high for a while. But to the stock market the reaction has been, who cares?

The bet seems to be that those hikes have been priced into stocks and that the Fed will actually be able to pull off a soft landing, where it tames inflation while the economy continues to grow. And that’s put rate-wary and inflation-worried traders in the challenging position of slamming head-first into the prevailing market momentum.

“What if the Fed actually wins? It appears it is,” said Adam Sarhan, founder of 50 Park Investments, who is long US equities, including battered technology shares like chip stocks. “Investors are rewarded when they align themselves with the underlying trend on Wall Street. Never fight the tape and keep your losses small.”

Of course, the risk the herd of bullish investors faces was clear in Friday’s gangbuster jobs report — the possibility of stubbornly high inflation. If a healthy labor market keeps wage growth up, prices may not come down. And that would prevent the Fed from pausing its most aggressive tightening cycle in decades.

Bullish Sectors

One reassuring factor to equity optimists is the shift in market leadership. The sectors leading this year’s rebound, like consumer discretionary and information technology, have historically outperformed during the early stages of bull markets, according to investment research firm CFRA. The same goes for materials stocks, which have been outperforming since late September.

History also says that whether there’s a recession or not will be crucial for stocks. Since World War II, there have been nine bear markets that have been accompanied by recessions, and on average the S&P 500 has declined 35% versus 28% for bear markets that didn’t come with economic downturns, CFRA data show.

What’s particularly interesting is there have been just three bear markets since 1948 without recessions. And each time a new bull market started within five months of stock prices hitting a low.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, is sticking with his optimistic call for US equities even though he thinks a shallow recession may still occur. His rolling 12-month target of 4,575 for the S&P 500 is 11% above Friday’s close.

“Could we be in store for a more severe bear market, or will there be a very mild downturn this year and the stock market already bottomed?” Stovall said. “I believe we’re in a new bull phase.”

Stovall has a point. To stocks, even if there’s a recession, it’s the length that really matters. The depth of peak-to-trough real GDP declines isn’t historically correlated to the severity of moves in equity markets, according to Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. But shorter recessions have led to more rapid rebounds.

Forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg are predicting that the economy will contract in the second and third quarters of this year before recovering at year-end.

Technicals Rule

Even steadfast bears are growing more optimistic — for now.

Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer at Minneapolis-based Leuthold Group, said the firm added to its equity exposure at the start of the year. And although he thinks the US may have a recession later this year, he plans to ride the latest rally for the time being based on improving technicals.

“Historically, there’s been an opportunity to make money in stocks between the initial inversion of a yield curve and a peak in stocks prior to a recession,” Ramsey said. “It feels dicey for many. Some may think that’s like trying to grab a few nickels in front of a steamroller, but I’m not sure that’s right. We could be picking up gold coins in front of a tricycle — and this could be worthwhile.”

Longer-term, Ramsey is wary of a head fake. The sectors that outperform in a soft-landing scenario are often similar to those that do well leading up to a recession. For example, materials producers and industrial companies — two value sectors that have held up well in this year’s growth rally — usually perform strongly in the six months ahead of a downturn.

Naturally, long-term optimists are looking past that. To them, a recession is increasingly unlikely and inflation is coming down, which is what the Fed wanted to do. So the arrow is pointing up, and there’s little sense in fighting the tape.

“Inflation is coming down and we don’t have a threat of a severe recession,” Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said. “As far as I’m concerned, the bear market for all intents and purposes is over.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Rally Signals It's No Bear Run; What To Do Now

    The market has signaled it's no bear rally. But has a pullback already begun? A jury found Tesla CEO Elon Musk not liable for 2018 "funding secured" tweets.

  • Banks Borrow Unsecured Cash at Record Clip While Deposits Flee

    Activity in fed funds—used by banks and government-backed lenders to exchange cash reserves parked at the Fed—surged throughout the past year when the central bank raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.

  • Oil Industry’s Windfall Fails to Excite Wall Street

    The biggest Western oil companies, Exxon, Chevron and Shell, have delivered record profits, but investors are still wary.

  • BNP Reaps Reward of $20 Billion ESG Fund Call With New Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- As the dust settles on the wave of ESG fund downgrades that swept through Europe’s investment industry, BNP Paribas SA has managed to climb several notches up a controversial ladder.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’? Nasdaq jumped more than 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index.

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Strong Catalysts Confirm the Bull Thesis on These 2 Stocks

    All investors are after gains, but in trying to find the right stocks to increase a portfolio’s value, are constantly inundated with massive amounts of data. Thus, separating the wheat from the chaff is an arduous process but there are tools to help make sense of it all. TipRanks’ Smart Score is one. The tool collects all the info needed on any given stock and sorts it out into 8 different categories, all known to impact future performance. Combining those factors, they are then distilled into a

  • Tech execs can’t stop talking about AI after success of ChatGPT

    The pace of AI chatter is picking up on corporate conference calls, with tech leading the way and other industries getting in on the action as well.

  • Why Do Left-Wing Protesters Keep Getting Killed by Police?

    Cheney Orr/ReutersOn Jan. 18, a small army of Georgia state troopers entered Atlanta’s Weelaunee forest, long guns drawn, to end a months-long occupation by a group of “forest defenders”—and to clear the way for the urban warfare training camp known as “Cop City.” Within minutes, an indigenous protester was dead, felled by a police bullet. Law enforcement sources claim the officer acted in self-defense, but witnesses say the deceased was unarmed.It’s too soon to know what exactly went down, but

  • Here's how to delay taking required withdrawals from retirement accounts

    While a new law increases the age you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts, there are two ways to delay that requirement even longer.

  • Elon Musk, Michael Burry, and Jeremy Grantham warn stocks may slump and the economy could suffer. Here are 5 experts' warnings of what lies ahead.

    Experts are sounding the alarm on stocks and the economy as rising interest rates heap pressure on asset prices and demand.

  • Inflation, deflation and disinflation: What's the difference?

    The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates this week by a quarter percentage point, bringing the central bank's benchmark rate to a range of 4.50% and 4.75%. During Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Chairman used terms likeinflation, deflation and disinflation, but what do those terms actually mean for you and your money? Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brad Smith and Julie Hyman break down the three widely used terms . For more coverage of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, check out: - Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007 - The word that made stocks fall in love with the Fed: Morning Brief For more live financial news and analysis, make sure to tune into Yahoo Finance Live

  • Springfield officer tells woman facing eviction to go to Eugene during live radio interview

    "Nobody seems to care at all about all this stuff happening in Eugene," the officer said during a live KEPW broadcast.

  • 10 Best January Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best January dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more best January dividend stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best January Dividend Stocks to Buy. While January might be over, many dividend stocks aren’t done paying their dividends for 2023. Considering many dividend […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Any time is a good time to buy solid dividend stocks. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). David Jagielski (Abbott Laboratories):  One dividend stock that should be attractive to long-term investors is Abbott Laboratories.

  • 10 Hot Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot healthcare stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot healthcare stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now. The rise of consumer prices has often lagged behind healthcare inflation, which includes costs for doctor visits, surgeries, […]

  • How High Are California Capital Gains Taxes?

    When someone makes an investment, they're obviously hoping that it ends up making them money. Otherwise, there would be no point to the investment. If you do increase your net worth through investments, though, you'll likely have to pay taxes … Continue reading → The post California Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.10

    CME Group Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:CME ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 27th of March to $1.10, with investors...

  • Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule

    Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The moves, made Friday, come three weeks after Tesla cut prices nearly 20% on some versions of the Model Y, the company's top-selling vehicle.

  • Indiana's Senate race will show the depths of the fault lines within the GOP. Early signs show it's still Trump's party.

    In the GOP of yesteryear, Mitch Daniels would've been a shoo-in for the Senate. His decision to skip the race leaves the GOP with some big questions.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Finds Buyers After Initial Selloff

    The S&P 500 E-mini contract initially sold off during the trading session on Friday but found enough buyers underneath to turn things around. By doing so, the market looks as if it is trying to take off to the upside yet again.