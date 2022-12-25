Investors in Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) have unfortunately lost 2.8% over the last five years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) share price has gained 17% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 15%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Finsbury Food Group actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 3.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Given that EPS has increased, but the share price has fallen, it's fair to say that market sentiment around the stock has become more negative. Having said that, if the EPS gains continue we'd expect the share price to improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Finsbury Food Group the TSR over the last 5 years was -2.8%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Finsbury Food Group shareholders are down 5.6% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -5.5%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 0.6% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Finsbury Food Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

