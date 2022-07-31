Investors five-year losses continue as Provident Financial (LON:PFG) dips a further 11% this week, earnings continue to decline

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 91% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 32% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

See our latest analysis for Provident Financial

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Provident Financial's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 22% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 38% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 4.69.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Provident Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Provident Financial's TSR for the last 5 years was -86%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Provident Financial shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.0%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 13% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Provident Financial (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Provident Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oncimmune Holdings plc ( LON:ONC ) by taking the...

  • Bullish Checkit plc (LON:CKT) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£3.0m worth of stock over last year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Checkit plc ( LON:CKT ) shares over the last 12 months. This is...

  • Analysis-Amid wild swings, some Hungarians are losing faith in forint

    The Hungarian forint's slide following Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some Hungarians to embrace the euro instead of the local currency, which has lost more than half of its value since Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010. Like fellow European Union members Poland, Czech Republic or Romania, Hungary is nowhere near adopting the single currency, with Orban's government ruling out in the foreseeable future a move it says would amount to a loss of economic policy sovereignty. But the forint, which has been under pressure from Hungary's twin deficits and a standoff with Brussels over rule of law holding up EU funds, is the region's laggard this year again and some Hungarians are taking matters into their own hands.

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford

    Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.

  • Are You a Long-Term Investor? Here Are 3 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

    A slowing economy is slowing ad spending. Long-term investors should use this weakness to pick up winners while they're on sale.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Intel Stock Will Plunge Further, Analyst Says, After ‘Worst’ Quarter He Has Ever Seen

    Intel's second-quarter revenue fell 17% compared with its first quarter. Bernstein notes that's the worst sequential June quarter performance for the company going back at least to the year 2000.

  • Jeep’s China Partner Blasts Stellantis CEO as Venture Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s state-owned Chinese partner accused the European company of disrespecting customers in the world’s biggest auto market in an escalation of a dispute over their failed Jeep venture.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingGuangzhou Aut

  • Apple earnings can be summed up in one word

    Apple Inc.'s iPhone business looks to be a portrait of resilience, according to numerous analysts, as the company indicated late Thursday that macroeconomic pressures had yet to dampen demand for its devices.

  • 6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

    Each of these five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pays a dividend of greater than 5%. For those willing to accept the risks, that’s a better yield than that of the U. S. Government 10-Year Treasury Note. Each REIT trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so plenty of information on these REITs is available from analysts at respected investment firms. Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments: Exclusive Offering For

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Indian rupee sees biggest single-day gain in nearly a year

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly a year on Friday, aided by a sharp reversal in the dollar, while bond yields touched their lowest in 2-1/2 months tracking falls in their U.S. counterparts. U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight after data showed the economy contracted again in the second quarter, suggesting that the Fed may not need to be so aggressive with rate hikes to cool inflation.

  • Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why

    The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion in value since reaching its height in 2021. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, believes the worst is yet to come. In a recent tweet, he states, "There's going to be total panic and massive volatility in the crypto markets ahead before the industry swings back toward stronger firms and clearer regulations."

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Many investors seek passive income from dividends as a way to earn money from their investments. While tempting, the challenge with dividends is that they are never guaranteed payments. One approach to attempt to mitigate that risk is to focus only on companies with long-term track records of dividend hikes.

  • Quants Exit $100 Billion of Inflation Bets in Big Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-money traders have just unwound about $100 billion of bearish stock-bond bets, helping the world’s biggest markets to recover from the worst first-half in history.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone In

  • Ark Invest's flagship fund falters amid broader tech rally after earnings implosion from top holdings Roku and Teladoc

    Despite Ark Invest's continuation of poor performance this year, investors have poured nearly $2 billion into the speculative tech ETF.

  • Rivian Was Responsible for Amazon’s Loss. The Market Was Ready This Time.

    Amazon took another charge for the declining value of its Rivian Automotive holdings in the second quarter.