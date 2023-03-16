Investors five-year losses continue as Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) dips a further 10% this week, earnings continue to decline

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 48% over a half decade. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 31% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Southwest Airlines' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 30% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 12% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Southwest Airlines shareholders did even worse, losing 30% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Southwest Airlines better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Southwest Airlines has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

