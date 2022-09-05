Investors five-year losses grow to 65% as the stock sheds US$139m this past week

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) share price is a whole 65% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 42% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months.

After losing 7.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that OPKO Health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, OPKO Health saw its revenue increase by 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 11% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, OPKO Health shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for OPKO Health that you should be aware of.

