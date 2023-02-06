Investors in My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB) have unfortunately lost 62% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that My Food Bag Group Limited (NZSE:MFB) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 67% in that time. My Food Bag Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the My Food Bag Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 324%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

My Food Bag Group's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that My Food Bag Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for My Food Bag Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of My Food Bag Group, it has a TSR of -62% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We doubt My Food Bag Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 62% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 1.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand My Food Bag Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that My Food Bag Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

