Investors in Freightways Group (NZSE:FRW) have made a respectable return of 77% over the past three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) shareholders have seen the share price rise 61% over three years, well in excess of the market return (13%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Freightways Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Freightways Group was able to grow its EPS at 1.9% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 17% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

This free interactive report on Freightways Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Freightways Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 77%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.7% in the twelve months, Freightways Group shareholders did even worse, losing 22% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Freightways Group .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘too big to fail’ regime for banks just doesn’t work, Swiss minister says. ‘The economic damage would be considerable’

    A restructuring or liquidation would have triggered “major international upheaval," said finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

  • 1 person hospitalized, 1 person in custody after shooting in Bloomfield

    One person was hospitalized and another was arrested after a shooting in Bloomfield.

  • Israeli defense minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul

    Israel's defense minister became the first ally in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to break ranks on Saturday as he called for an immediate halt to the far-right government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary. In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed concern over the turmoil within Israel's military that he said posed a threat to the country's security. Citing the need for dialogue with the opposition, Gallant asked that Netanyahu’s coalition wait until after Parliament reconvenes from its holiday break next month before pushing ahead with its divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

  • Kim Mulkey's sideline fit goes pink ostrich fringe as LSU women's basketball plays in Sweet 16

    Kim Mulkey kept up her run of flashy outfits with a pink-feathered blazer in LSU's March Madness game against Utah.

  • US charges Russian spy whose ICC ploy was foiled

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges this week against a Russian national who it accuses of working as an “illegal” agent for the Russian government, who allegedly tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court using a fake Brazilian alias. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 37, is accused of being an agent for the Russian Intelligence Service.…

  • Inflation Fears Set to Upend Swap Traders Betting on RBA Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders expecting Australia’s central bank to stop raising interest rates next month, and then cut from July, may end up being disappointed.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeSwaps covering the Reserve Bank of Australia’s

  • Want $300 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $8,700 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These phenomenal income stocks, with an average yield of 13.86%, can put $300 in your pocket every three months with an initial investment of $8,700.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Early investors in Nvidia have been richly rewarded, but even those that took the plunge much later have still done extremely well.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • Can You Trust This Stock's Eye-Popping 16% Dividend Yield?

    Healthcare REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) pays a massive dividend that yields almost 16% at the stock's current share price. Medical Properties Trust's massive yield reflects the risk the market sees in the stock. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a company that acquires and rents real estate, sharing most of its taxable income with shareholders as dividends.

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • 1 Stock Absolutely Crushing the Nasdaq in 2023, and 1 That's Underperforming

    The performance disparity between these two stocks is wide this year, but investors might want to buy both anyway.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.

  • This Indicator Is Near Its Highest Level Since 2000: Here's What It Could Mean for Stocks

    The S&P 500 is arguably the most widely followed index. The index is weighted by market cap, which means that the very biggest stocks have a more significant impact than others. The NYSE Composite Index isn't followed as much as the S&P 500 is.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bond giants Pimco and Invesco are facing losses of hundreds of millions on rotten Credit Suisse debt

    Some of the biggest names in investing held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, which were marked down to zero by the Swiss regulator a week ago.

  • Nvidia's Stock Is Up Over 80% This Year. Is It a Buy?

    In the past year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has given shareholders quite a roller coaster ride. Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia's stock has been up over 80%. With how much Nvidia's stock has risen in 2023, many investors may question if they've missed the move on Nvidia's stock or if there is more room to go, as the stock is still down 18% from its high.

  • Indian Government Hasn’t Intervened in Adani Crisis, Sanyal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the premier. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic Tim

  • Top CD Rates Today, March 24

    See what today's top nationwide rate is for every CD term, and how it compares to the previous business day's top rate. We collect data from more than 200 financial institutions.