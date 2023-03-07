Investors in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have unfortunately lost 61% over the last year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 61%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 54% lower than three years ago). Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 53% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Fulcrum Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Fulcrum Therapeutics saw its revenue fall by 42%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 61% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Fulcrum Therapeutics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 61%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 3.8%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 15% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Fulcrum Therapeutics (3 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

