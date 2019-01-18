Investors In Fundamenta Real Estate AG (VTX:FREN) Should Consider This Data

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Fundamenta Real Estate AG (VTX:FREN) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.8%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Fundamenta Real Estate in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Fundamenta Real Estate fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 50%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect FREN’s payout to increase to 94% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.3%.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Fundamenta Real Estate as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Fundamenta Real Estate generates a yield of 2.8%, which is on the low-side for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Fundamenta Real Estate for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for FREN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for FREN’s outlook. Valuation: What is FREN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FREN is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

