Investors in GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) have unfortunately lost 46% over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) share price has gained some 38% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 47% in one year, under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, GDB Holdings Berhad had to report a 17% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 47% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 9.30 also points to the negative market sentiment.

A Different Perspective

GDB Holdings Berhad shareholders are down 46% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 0.9%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 12% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - GDB Holdings Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

