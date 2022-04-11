Investors in Genel Energy (LON:GENL) have made a solid return of 195% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) which saw its share price drive 135% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 45% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Genel Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Genel Energy can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.2% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. So we wouldn't have expected to see the share price to have lifted 19% for each year during that time, but that's what happened. While we wouldn't be overly concerned, it might be worth checking whether you think the fundamental business gains really justify the share price action. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Genel Energy, it has a TSR of 195% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Genel Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 24% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genel Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Genel Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

